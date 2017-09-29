Parma boy killed by accidental shooting identified

Officers call said the incident was a tragic accident. (Source WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office identified the young boy that died Thursday after accidentally shooting himself in the head.

The boy's name is Christian Hein.

Initially, Parma police said the boy was 4-years-old, but the county Medical Examiner issued a correction and said that Christian was only 3-years-old.

Police and paramedics responded to the home of Christian's grandparents in the 6600 block of Brownfield Drive Thursday afternoon when neighbors called 911 after they heard a gunshot. The boy found a gun inside of a van in the driveway, according to police. He then accidentally shot himself in the head.

Christian was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, where he later died.

Parma Police Capt. Kevin Riley said the incident devastated the entire community.

“It shook up our officers and paramedics, dealing with this, it's not something they deal with every day. Definitely something they will remember unfortunately for the rest of their careers,” Capt. Riley said.

Police do not expect any charges to be filed.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.