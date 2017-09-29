Reunited! Best social media reactions to Dwyane Wade joining LeBron in Cleveland

Dwyane Wade's addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers means he is reuniting with his friend LeBron James. The two have been paired in the past on the Miami Heat, the U.S. Olympics team, the Eastern Conference All-Star teams, and many offseason family vacations.

The two had a remarkable chemistry on the court.

Dwyane and LeBron's reunion sparked several viral memes and social media reactions. Here are some of the best ones:

LeBron reunited with Dwyane Wade? Cavs in 3. pic.twitter.com/0OreG9tjDe — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) September 26, 2017

LeBron James + Dwyane Wade = Best Buds ?? #Cavs pic.twitter.com/FK2VzeI85a — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 27, 2017

Wade came back to LeBron! ?? pic.twitter.com/N60Wsh9lRb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2017

LeBron and Wade pulling up like... ?????? pic.twitter.com/IEIE5DykUf — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) September 27, 2017

“Wait, why my name not in the starting lineup?" pic.twitter.com/SxkAREZHcL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2017

Dwyane Wade is expected to have his first media availability as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday afternoon.

