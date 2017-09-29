Reunited! Best social media reactions to Dwyane Wade joining LeB - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Reunited! Best social media reactions to Dwyane Wade joining LeBron in Cleveland

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Dwyane Wade's addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers means he is reuniting with his friend LeBron James. The two have been paired in the past on the Miami Heat, the U.S. Olympics team, the Eastern Conference All-Star teams, and many offseason family vacations.

The two had a remarkable chemistry on the court. 

Dwyane and LeBron's reunion sparked several viral memes and social media reactions. Here are some of the best ones:

Dwyane Wade is expected to have his first media availability as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday afternoon. 

