Cleveland Cavaliers welcome new star Dwyane Wade

Former Chicago Bulls via Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is adding another team to his resume and the Cleveland Cavaliers is the beneficiary.

Wade will be officially welcomed to the Cavs Friday afternoon.

During his career with the Heat Wade helped lead the franchise to three championships, one with Shaquille O'Neal and two with LeBron James.

