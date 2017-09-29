New Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys available for purchase

LeBron James wearing one of the new uniforms. (Source WOIO)

The new Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys are available for purchase.

One of the uniforms has a wine base and gold letters. Each jersey features the Nike Swoosh and the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company logo.

The new jerseys cost $110 online. You can also buy the jerseys at the Cavaliers Team Shop at Quicken Loans Arena.

The players were wearing the new uniforms at Cavs Media Day on Monday.

