Health alert: ER doctor warns of dangers if kids accidentally swallow a button battery

A Facebook post from an emergency room doctor has parents on alert and could help save a child's life.

Dr. Eric Boggess, of West Virginia, shared pictures that show how deadly swallowing a button battery could be.

The doctor placed a battery inside of a hot dog. Two hours later, the button battery burned a hole through the hot dog.

He was hoping to show the effects it could have if a child or pet accidentally swallows the battery. It could burn a hole through the esophogas or stomach lining.

According to the National Capital Poison Control, surgery, feeding tubes, and even death could be possible effects. Thirty-six deaths and 157 severe injuries have been reported. Effects could be felt within two hours.

Boggess says to go to the emergency room immediately if you think your child or pet may have swallowed a battery.

Click here for tips on how to protect young children.

