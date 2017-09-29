Dwyane Wade will wear No. 9 with Cleveland Cavaliers

All-Star guard Dwyane Wade will be wearing a different number when he debuts for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Wade is no longer wearing No. 3, he will be wearing No. 9 this year. His jersey is available for purchase for $110.

Isaiah Thomas is wearing No. 3 for the Cavs, Wade had that number for each season he spent with the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls.

Wade wore No. 9 when he was a member of the 2008 USA men's basketball team. The Cavs seasons starts on Oct 17.

Cleveland's first game will be against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.

