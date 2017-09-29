Resting LeBron James and stars could cost Cleveland Cavaliers big bucks

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) goes up for a rebound against Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42), from Dominican Republic, and Tyler Zeller (44) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals.

On Thursday the NBA added some teeth to the league's new guidelines on resting players and if the Cleveland Cavaliers want to sit LeBron James and crew for some rest, it could cost the team thousands of dollars.

The Board of Governors for the NBA has given Commissioner Adam Silver the authority to fine teams who sit healthy players for nationally televised high-profile games up to $100,000 according to NBA.com.

Looking at the 2016-2017 NBA season James sat out seven games for rest and most of those were on the road, two in fact were games in Miami his former team. James did also miss an eighth game against the Bulls the day after Christmas for strep throat.

Off note there were two games the Cavs rested the big three. On Dec. 14 in a game at Memphis the Cavs sat out James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. They did the same on Mar. 18 for a game at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Looking at the policy this seems like a hard one to enforce. It wouldn't take much for any NBA team to sit out a star with a "slight injury" or "illness."

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.