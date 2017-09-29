The Price is Right Live ~ Register to WIN Tickets!

WIN TICKETS TO THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE
The Price Is Right Live, is coming to KeyBank State Theatre February 21, 2018!
Register to win a pair of tickets to The Price is Right Live at KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland. Click here to enter now!
The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase.
Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.
If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!
The Price Is Right is produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US & Canada legal residents (excl. PR, & Quebec), 18+. Full rules, incl alt entry method, call/visit the box office. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc.
