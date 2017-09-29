Massillon police issue theft warning

Police are sending out a warning to people shopping at local hardware stores.

Massillon police officers say they have had several calls of people having expensive tools stolen from their trucks and/or work trailers while they were inside the hardware store.

Police believe the suspects park in the parking lot of the store and wait for a victim with a truck and/or trailer with unsecured items and tools.

Once the victim parks, one of the suspects will follow the victim inside the store and the other suspect steals the items.

Officers say the suspect inside the store has a cell phone and will keep the second suspect updated with the victim's location and activity inside the store.

Officers add to always secure items in your vehicle and lock the vehicle and attached toolboxes.

