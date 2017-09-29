Kyrie Irving's Westlake home up for sale for $1.7M (video)

Kyrie Irving in front of his former residence in Westlake, OH. (Source: Facebook)

When you no longer play for the Cleveland Cavaliers you may as well put your Westlake home up for sale and that's what Kyrie Irving has done with a sale price of $1.7 million dollars. Actually the price is $1,699,000 but what's a thousand dollars at that level.

The home is being listed by Chestnut Hill Realty and is list as a four bedroom with six baths.

So MANY incredible updates! This home will exceed your expectations! Luxury and comfort are highlighted throughout. Grand entrance opens to this ideal layout with a two story living room. Stunning new kitchen where entertaining is made easy! Luxurious owner’s suite. Dramatic curved staircase leads to the second floor where you will be intrigued by the secret door leading to....you will have to come find out! Huge finished lower level with a bar, theatre, rec room, recording studio, exercise room, and a finished bonus room. Truly a stunning presentation inside and out! Superior location close to upscale shopping centers -Crocker Park, fine dining, rec center, golf course, and highways. Top rated school system!

If you're just barely able to afford the asking price, make sure you have a little left over to pay the yearly taxes listed at $17,686.

