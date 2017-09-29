Ohio VFW locations boycott all NFL games during national anthem protests

Several VFW organizations in northern Ohio will not show NFL games until players stop kneeling and stand for the national anthem.

Hubbard VFW Post 3767, which is located near Youngstown, decided this week to no longer air NFL games. The VFW Post shared a message on Facebook.

If athletes start standing during the national anthem, the VFW Post will hold another vote to determine whether the NFL games will be aired again or remain boycotted.

When the Cleveland Browns took a knee to pray during a preseason game, the Strongsville VFW announced that the future Browns games won't be aired on the building's televisions. Now, a photo shared on the VFW's Facebook page allegedly shows a sign outside of the building that says, "HOME OF THE NFL NO-ZONE!!"

The decisions come in the middle of controversy between athletes and President Trump. Players from around the league have used the national anthem performances to stand against President Donald Trump's suggestion that players that kneel during the national anthem should be fired or released. He also made remarks during a past political rally in Alabama pushing for team owners "to get that son of a bitch off the field," referencing players that protest the anthem.

Related coverage:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.