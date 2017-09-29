Ohio State vs. Rutgers : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

Rutgers has never won a game against Ohio State. (Source: AP Images)

The Ohio State University Buckeyes will play in their fifth game of the season against Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Last week OSU had 664 yards of offense in their 54-21 win against UNLV. Rutgers has never won a game against the Buckeyes.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington

Odds: Ohio State -29.5, 52.5 points

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

