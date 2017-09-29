Mayfield Heights businesses ordered to have surveillance cameras

Mayfield Heights businesses now must have a video surveillance system. (Source: WOIO)

City council members have passed an ordinance mandating certain businesses to install and maintain a video surveillance system.

This ordinance is believed to be the first of its kind in Ohio.

The businesses ordered to have surveillance cameras include: banks, carry-out food and drink establishments, check cashing places, convenience stores, firearms dealers, off-sale liquor businesses, secondhand dealers, pharmacy's, hotels and other retail businesses.

Mayfield Heights police will only have access to these videos if a crime occurs or if an employee believes a crime has occurred.

Officers will inspect the video systems and make sure the camera quality and locations are in compliance with the ordinance.

Once inspected, the business is given a sticker which they can put on their entrance door.

