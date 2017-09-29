Former Ashtabula County deputy caught on camera punching suspect sentenced to 90 days in jail

Ashtabula Co. Sheriff's Dept. Sgt. James Truckey (on the right) at a SWAT training exercise in 2015. (Source: WOIO)

A former Ashtabula County deputy was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years probation.

The judge ruled James Truckey does not have to serve the sentence until his appeal is heard. The judge is also allowing Truckey to be out on bond until his appeal is over.

He was found guilty of misdemeanor assault, tampering with records, tampering with evidence, and two counts of dereliction of duty.

Truckey had been accused of punching a handcuffed suspect after a September 2016 chase.

Edward Dirrigl was driving an ATV during the pursuit. When it ended, Truckey can be seen on body-cam punching Dirrigl. Dirrigl suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face.

