How much do you know about Dwyane Wade? Take the quiz - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

How much do you know about Dwyane Wade? Take the quiz

Posted by Tamu Thomas
Connect

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade is a Cleveland Cavalier. How much do you know about the newest member of the Cavs team?

(Mobile users click here to take the quiz

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly