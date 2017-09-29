Cleveland Cooks: Jamon Jibarito - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Jamon Jibarito

Jamon Jibarito

  • 2 green plantains peeled and cut into 3 
  • About 6 oz. of thin sliced ham (cured Spanish ham is suggested)
  • Three slices of Mahon or Manchego cheese
  • One tomato to slice
  • Homemade mustard aioli

Instructions

  • Take plantains and soak in warm salt water for 20 min. Take out of water dry and fry in oil for 2 min. 
  • While still warm take plantain and smash into disk then fry again till golden brown.
  • Generously season with salt and pepper.
  • After you have made the tostones, it's time to make the homemade mustard aioli.
    • 1 cup of mayo 1/4 cup of stone ground mustard, honey to taste
    • Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl and fold together
  • Build your slider starting with one tostone then layer mustard aioli, Ham, tomato, cheese, then finally the last tostone, and enjoy.

