$50,000 bond for bank robber who got trapped in lobby

A bank robbery suspect who got trapped between two locking doors trying to flee the bank was arraigned Friday.

Vanita Tillie, 36, pleaded not guilty.

Cleveland police say she robbed the Charter One Citizens Bank at 6235 St. Clair on Sept. 27.

Police say Tillie passed the teller a note demanding cash. Once she got the money, she tried to leave the bank, but became trapped.

When officers arrived on the scene, bank employees unlocked the doors. Tillie allegedly tried to fight some of the officers, but was quickly taken into custody.

Officers say Tillie had placed some of the money into her pants.

Judge set bond at $50,000.

