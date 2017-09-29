Georgia vs. Tennessee : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

Georgia has won five of the last seven games against the Volunteers. (Source: CBS)

The Georgia Bulldogs will be looking for their 800th win in school history when they play against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

This is the first conference road game for the Bulldogs this season. Georgia has won five of the last seven games against the Volunteers.

TV Channel: CBS

Web Stream: Watch Here

Announcers: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce

Odds: Georgia -7.5, 47 points

The last five games between the two teams have been decided by one score. The last time Georgia won in Tennessee was in 2013.

