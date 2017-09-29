How do I watch the Cleveland Indians in the 2017 MLB playoffs?

The Cleveland Indians will start the MLB playoffs next week and people are asking how they can watch the Indians because of the different channels that have the contracts for the games. (Source: AP Images)

The Cleveland Indians will start the MLB playoffs next week and people are asking how they can watch the Indians because of the different channels that have the contracts for the games.

The first round for the Tribe will start Thursday and the games will either be on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) or the MLB Network. The networks will make the decision on which channel after the wildcard games are played. Ratings and market size will be the deciding factor.

For the regular season the Tribe games have been on Fox Sports Ohio but they do not have the contract for the post season so a lot of people will be stunned when they turn on their usual channel for the Indians and they are not there.

Depending on which cable, satellite or "cord cutting" non-cable option you have will dictate whether or not you'll even be able to watch. It will all come down to which cable provider you have and which package you have. What we're finding is most companies will give you FS1 on one level, but it would take an upgrade to get the MLB network.

Cable options:

Spectrum/Time Warner: The TV Select package (basic cable) has FS1 but not MLB Network. The Silver package has MLB Network.

Dish Network The America's Top 120 package (basic package) comes with FS1. MLB Network is on America's Top 200 package.

A T & T U-verse The U-Family package is the basic but does not have FS1. To get FS1 you need the next level up which is the U200 package. To get the MLB network you have to upgrade to the U300 package.

Cord cutters:

Sling TV doesn't offer FS1 or MLB network on either of it's orange or blue packages.

YouTubeTV has just been released for the Cleveland area. For $35 a month you will get FS1. You could get around paying for it by singing up for the 1 month free and then cancel by the end of the month.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.