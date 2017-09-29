Summit County Sheriff's Office looking for man accused of trying to lure teen

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man that allegedly tried to lure a 17-year-old girl into his vehicle. (Source WOIO)

Investigators said it was reported around 7 a.m. on Sept. 29 the man approached the girl in the Cottage Grove area of Coventry Township. Authorities said the suspect asked the girl if she wanted a ride.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said after she declined he drove away, but remained in the area.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a red, late model Chevrolet Blazer, the vehicle had a cracked windshield and a cracked rear window.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call 330-643-8513.

