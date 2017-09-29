Multiple assaults in downtown parking areas reported to cops

Three downtown parking lot or garage assaults have been reported to Cleveland police in as many months.

Kenneth Taylor, 21, showed Cleveland 19 apparent stab wounds on his arm and elbow Thursday. He said he was also stabbed in the ribs by a group of unknown men who he said jumped him as he cut through a downtown parking lot.

“You know how you can feel somebody just following you or behind you? I just saw someone as I looked back, as I looked back a guy smacked me with a gun in my face and then I get stabbed in the same process,” Taylor said.

The lot is at the corner of West St. Clair Avenue and West 3rd Street, across the street from Cleveland Police headquarters. Taylor said that was the most concerning thing to him about the attack.

“If I'm where I was, and there's a police station right here and I'm almost gonna die, I don't get it. I'm lost. It's not possible,” said Taylor.

According to a police report, Taylor was attacked at about 9:45 Tuesday night. Cleveland 19 spoke to the owners of the parking lot, who said they don’t have an attendant on duty at that time of the day on that day, the lot also has no surveillance cameras.

When Cleveland 19 asked if police had contacted the lot owners, a police spokeswoman said, “It’s not necessarily a notification we would make unless we needed camera footage.”

Taylor’s reported assault marks at least the third one that's been reported to police, in a downtown parking lot or garage, since June.

The first happened in June, at the Halle Brothers parking garage in Playhouse Square. A suspect in that case was arrested.

The second happened Monday at the Key Bank Tower building downtown. In that case a 60-year-old woman said a strange man attacked her with a wrench.

Taylor’s is the third, in less than a mile radius. Cleveland Police would not say if there is an increase in parking assaults, instead telling Cleveland 19 to file a public records request for that information.

“I don't really think it's surprising because it's happening. It's just happening. I just heard about the 60-year-old lady if they would do it to her, you know, 21-year-old, 22-year-old really ought to look,” Taylor said.

Cleveland Police also issued this statement to Cleveland 19 about parking in downtown areas.

“The Cleveland Division of Police has a detailed security plan in place for all large scale events, including those for Major League Baseball and Cleveland Indians home games. The Division will have many officers detailed to security of the venue and the downtown area for home games and, although tactical plans are not discussed or made available for release, these plans do include support from our law enforcement partners. Anyone planning to come downtown to cheer on the Tribe should plan for a safe event. Residents and visitors are encouraged to remain vigilant and if you “see something, say something.”

