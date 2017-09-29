Former University of Mount Union football player charged with 3 counts of rape

A former University of Mount Union football player has been charged with three counts of rape.

Investigators said 22-year-old Jordan Hargrove was arrested earlier this week. Hargrove was arraigned in Alliance Municipal Court on Friday without an attorney. No plea was taken.

He is currently in the Stark County Jail, his bond was set at $250,000. His next court appearance is schedule for 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Hargrove played football with the school from 2013-16. He is currently a student at University of Mount Union.

Here is a statement from the Associate Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator at University of Mount Union:

When notified of an allegation of sexual misconduct, the University of Mount Union enacts its Sexual Misconduct Protocol, a standard and extremely detailed process that is followed when an individual reports that he or she has been a victim of a sexual assault. This includes assisting the student in seeking medical attention, filing a police report and receiving support from a counselor. We also suggest that the student consider discussing the issue with family members or others who can provide support. The institution is very committed to the safety of its students and has developed this protocol in order to provide for the rights of all parties involved in a situation such as this while working cooperatively with local police officials.

