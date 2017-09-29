High school superintendent CANCELS football season due to criminal investigation

Superintendent David Toth has canceled football at Crestwood High School.

Mantua police say they were contacted by the Crestwood School District concerning an incident and are conducting a fact finding investigation to determine if anything criminal happened.

The below statement was sent out to parents Friday afternoon:

"The Crestwood Local School District has suspended all High School football operations effective immediately until such time as the Superintendent announces otherwise. No further comment shall be made at this time due to state and federal privacy laws. Any and all updates regarding this matter will be issued by the Superintendent only."

The Crestwood varsity football team had an away conference game at Mogadore this evening at 7 p.m. That game will not be played.

