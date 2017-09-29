Woman robs bank with kid in car

Medina police are looking for a woman who took a child with her to run an errand, to rob a bank.

It happened Thursday, Sept. 28, around 5 p.m.

Officers were called to a reported bank robbery at Chase Bank at 285 East Reagan Parkway.

By the time they arrived, the suspect, described as being a thin woman, had already left. Her face was completely covered and she was wearing a black hoodie.

Witnesses say the same woman was seen in the area in a smaller burgundy sedan, possibly a Kia Optima, before the robbery. The sedan was driven by a white man with light brown hair and had a small child in a car seat in the back seat.

Anyone with information, please contact the Medina City Police Department at 330-725-7777.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.