Couple gets 6 months for keeping veteran's decomposing body in home

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) - A Tuscarawas County couple criminally charged for keeping a Vietnam veteran's decomposing body in their home for several months to steal his Social Security and veteran benefits have received six months in jail.

The New Philadelphia Times Reporter reports 50-year-old Brian Sorohan and 46-year-old Stacy Sorohan also received two years' probation Thursday in Tuscarawas County.

The Wainwright residents pleaded no contest to gross abuse of a corpse and theft in a plea agreement. The couple must pay $1,300 in restitution to the Veterans Administration and $4,100 to the Social Security Administration.

Seventy-one-year-old Robert Harris' body was found in the couple's home March 22. Authorities searched the home that day after relatives became concerned about Harris' well-being.

Attorneys for the couple said in court the Sorohans regretted what they did.

Information from: The Times Reporter, http://www.timesreporter.com

