Alleged Willoughby Hills shooter had long criminal history and warrants out for his arrest

The suspect who allegedly shot two Willoughby Hills police officers Thursday afternoon at a BMW dealership has a long criminal history and two active warrants out for his arrest.

According to an incident report obtained by Cleveland 19 late Friday afternoon, the suspect is described only as a 30-year-old white man with a last known address in Willoughby Hills. He has a long criminal history, active warrants and a “caution alert” for officers.

Police got a 911 call Thursday afternoon, stating that the man was yelling, swearing, refusing to leave the dealership and might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Two officers responded, and less than 15 minutes after the initial 911 call, shots were fired. Police said that officers first made contact with the man in the service area. They then moved to the parking lot, where the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting. Documents state that one officer was shot in the left leg and left side of the chest.

On Friday, the sales department was open at Classic BMW, but the service department, was closed.

One neighbor, Filomena Coletta, has lived in the same house – next to the dealership – for 35 years.

She said nothing like this has happened before. She usually sees accidents on busy Som Center Road, and said she initially thought that was what happened Thursday. Despite the incident she said she’s still happy to have the dealership as a neighbor.

She also said she knows that things like this can happen anywhere.

“When those things happen what are you going to do? They happen everywhere now,” said Coletta.

Her main concern was about the welfare of the injured officers.

“We live here and we want to make sure the police are OK ‘cause they have jobs to do and families and everybody,” said Coletta.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency investigating the shootings. A representative for the BCI wouldn’t say what charges the suspect may be charged with when he is released from the hospital.

