No-win situation: 7 things to watch as Browns, Bengals fight for first victory

- DeShone Kizer. He’s been sacked 10 times and has eight turnovers, four last week against the Colts. He needs to turn it around in a hurry. The Bengals defense only has two turnovers on the year (they did pick-six Aaron Rodgers last week), but they can get after the quarterback. They will be bringing the heat against the youngster.
- The first half. The Browns need to get to the second half and not be trailing. They’ve been behind 14-7, 21-7 and 28-7 in their first three games when reaching the half. As much as being down 35-7 at the break on Sunday would be an impressive run of consistency, it would not be ideal for their chances of winning the game. If they can get to the second half and still be in the game, it gives them a chance to use…
- Isaiah Crowell. He has not had the breakout season people were expecting, but part of that is because the Browns have not been in a position to ground-and-pound a game away. They are seemingly always behind by multiple scores. The Crow needs to fly, but they can’t even get him to his perch.
- A.J. Green. He has had his moments against the Browns, but not always. Joe Haden actually did pretty well against Green. Haden is now gone, Green could have a big, big day against a Browns secondary that has been shredded by Antonio Brown and T.Y. Hilton this year.
- Vontaze Burfict. This guy is a lunatic. Fresh off of his (latest) suspension for handing out illegal hits, the Cincinnati linebacker is the kind of guy you always have to be on the lookout for. He does not care about whistles, flags, fines or suspensions. You know that crazy linebacker in any football movie that just wants to destroy everything and everyone? That’s Burfict. Apart from the controversy, he is also quite good and the Bengals defense always comes up several notches when he’s on the field.
- Gregg Williams. The Browns Defensive Coordinator would love to see his unit be the latest to give Andy Dalton fits. The Bengals offensive line is not good, and Dalton has looked straight up awful in two of his three games. Williams wants to make it three of four. Let’s see how many times he brings the heat to try to make the Red Rifle look more like a Red Ryder.
- Jabrill Peppers. The Browns whole defense needs to play better, but Peppers specifically had a terrible game in Indianapolis. He had multiple mistakes on defense that lead to big plays and had a bone-headed fair-catch in the final minute of the game. He would love to atone for that game with a big-time effort against Cincinnati. Between defense and special teams, he will have more than enough opportunities to do it.
