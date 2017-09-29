Mogadore Schools will carry on with homecoming despite Crestwood football controversy

Crestwood High School announced Friday it would cancel its football games for the foreseeable future until an inernal matter is resolved. (Source: www.crestwoodschools.org)

In the wake of Crestwood High School indefinitely canceling their football program, Mogadore Schools will have to reschedule their homecoming plans.

District officials say they had three games set up with Crestwood this weekend, a JV and Varsity game Friday and another athletic event tomorrow, according to a statement posted on the Mogadore Local Schools website.

Mogadore will still have their homecoming dance on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

However, the homecoming court king and queen halftime activities will be held at the last game of the season on October 20th,

Plans were disrupted Friday afternoon when Crestwood Superintendent David Toth announced that its weekend games were canceled in light of an incident that occurred within the football team.

No other specifics were given on what triggered Toth's decision.

