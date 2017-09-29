Mantua residents say Crestwood High School football games canceled after players beat up band member

Friday's Crestwood High School football game has been canceled.

No official word as to exactly why, which has left people in the small town talking.

The Red Devils games against Garfield, Southeast and Valley Christian are all in jeopardy, depending on what the police find out and Superintendent David Toth decides.

Parents and other residents in Mantua have been left in the dark as to why the school canceled the season. But residents Cleveland 19 spoke with Friday night have speculated it could have something to do with reports about players on the football team beating up a band member.

However, Cleveland 19 has not been able to confirm this with police or the school district.

Joe Nairn went to school at Crestwood. He doesn't understand why the rest of the season has been canceled.

"But, I don't really see a reason to cancel everything until all the investigation is full and completed," he said.

Mantua Police have issued its own statement confirming that it is investigating what it calls "an incident" and that it has opened a fact-finding investigation looking into the allegations made to determine if criminal acts had occurred, and to what level, and to whom.

Deborah Sorenson doesn't understand it either.

"We have a lot of good people in America. We have a lot of good people that care about each other. But you have a couple of people that are bad actors and those bad actors are what's robbing us of our joy and I don't think that's right. So, I think that the superintendent should address the issue. Address it with the ones that are responsible and go on and let the kids be kids because they aren't going to be kids forever."

