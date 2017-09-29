Willoughby Hills Police, bomb squad raid home Friday night

Willoughby Hills Police, SWAT, HAZ-MAT and other local authorities raided a home on Bishop Road Friday night.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the home is connected to a 30-year-old man who shot two Willoughby Hills police officers Thursday at a Classic BMW dealership off Som Center Road.

The suspect, who's name has not yet been released by police, has a long criminal history and had two active warrants out for his arrest prior to Thursday's shooting.

The suspect was also shot in Thursday's gunfight and is recovering at a local hospital.

Emergency crews are on-scene.

