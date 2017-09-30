7 people shot in Cleveland since Friday evening

Cleveland Police say that seven people were shot in the city between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened at 5 pm Friday in the 8500 block of Quincy Avenue. A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back.

Then at 11 pm, two more people were shot. A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2700 block of E. 52nd Street, and an unknown man was shot in the chest at East 53rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

At 1 am, a 35-year-old man was shot at 1299 W. 9th Street. He was hit in the chest.

The at 2 am, two people were shot outside of Club X bar at 3232 Lakeside Avenue.

Also at 2 am, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg on Storer Avenue. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police did not say if any of the shootings were related. No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time.

The names and conditions of the victims remains unclear.

