2 killed, 6 hurt in car crash in Wayne Township

Investigators said two people were killed and six others were injured when a car went off the road in Wayne Township.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release that a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were killed. Six others, two adults and four teens, were hurt.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Friendsville Road near East Hutton Road. The driver, Kristine Hutchison, 22, was heading south on Friendsville Road when she drove off the left side of the road and flipped. Hutchison died at the scene. She was wearing her seat belt.

There were seven passengers in her vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer. Three passengers were ejected, four others remained in the car.

Alex Collett, 16, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Collett received fatal injuries.

Brian Fishburn, 18, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Fishburn suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to Wooster Community Hospital.

Kayleigh Cabell, 15, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Cabell received incapacitating injuries and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital.

Lindsey Laney, 15, was not wearing a seat belt and received incapacitating injuries. Laney was taken to Akron Children's Hospital.

Tyson Woodruff, 13, was not wearing a seat belt and had non-incapacitating injuries. He was taken to Wooster Community Hospital.

Kayla Edwards,16, was not wearing a seat belt and received incapacitating injuries. She was transported by Medflight to Akron Children's Hospital.

Lucille Edwards, 36, was wearing a seat belt and received non-incapacitating injuries.

Investigators say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but the crash remains under investigation.

Multiple departments assisted on the scene, including Central Fire and EMS, Canaan EMS, Rittman EMS and Wooster EMS.

