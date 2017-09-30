Woman robbed at gunpoint in Eastlake

The Eastlake Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to call 440-951-1400. (Source WOIO)

Police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Eastlake on Friday.

The Eastlake Police Department said around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 officers responded to what initially appeared to have been a hit-skip accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Reeves Road.

Police said the woman just used a bank ATM a few minutes earlier and when she reached the intersection her vehicle was hit from behind by another car. Investigators said she got out of her car and this is when two men exited their vehicle.

Authorities said the suspects pointed guns at her and demanded she lay on the ground while one of the men went to her car and removed her purse and cell phone before leaving the scene.

The Eastlake Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to call 440-951-1400.

