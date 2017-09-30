Seville-Guilford Fire Department and Seville police assist in delivery of baby boy

Roman Matthew was born at 11:21 a.m. on Sept. 29. (Source Seville-Guilford Fire Department)

The Seville-Guilford Fire Department and the Seville Police Department assisted in the delivery of a baby boy on Friday.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post the delivery happened on the side of the highway. The fire department said the mom and baby are doing great.

Roman Matthew was born at 11:21 a.m. on Sept. 29. The Facebook post has more than 900 likes.

