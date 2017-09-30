Neighbors in shock about man accused of shooting two cops in Willoughby Hills

Both officers and the man are still in the hospital and the shooting remains under investigation. (Source WOIO)

We're getting more answers on a police raid at the home of a man suspected of shooting two Willoughby Hills police officers Thursday at Classic BMW on Som Center Road.

Two cops and suspect recovering in hospital after Willoughby Hills officer-involved shooting

Police have not said who fired the first shot and are not identifying the officers or the suspect. But residents near the suspect's home say they're still reeling from the news.

The Tovmasya family lives next door and say the suspect was always friendly to them and they don't understand what happened.

Alleged Willoughby Hills shooter had long criminal history and warrants out for his arrest

"Every time he say hi. He helped my son, he's not a bad man," Ida Tovmasya said.

Another neighbor who did not want to disclose her last name believes he was going through a time.

Willoughby Hills Police, bomb squad raid home Friday night

"I just know that he was laid off, he didn't have driving privileges so maybe he was depressed. I don't know.," Allisun said.

The neighbors say police have not released much information and they've been sharing what they know by word of mouth. Many feel bad about the situation but are relieved the police officer's lives were spared.

"Yeah, I'm glad they're okay and it wasn't worse than it could've been," Allisun said.

Both officers and the man are still in the hospital and the shooting remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.