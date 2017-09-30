UPDATE: Missing Ashtabula County man found

Investigators said the missing Ashtabula County man has been found safe and sound. (Source: Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office)

*** UPDATE 7:04 p.m. 9/30/17***

Investigators said the missing Ashtabula County man has been found safe and sound.

***Original***



A missing adult alert has been issued by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

The alert for 24-year-old Robert Udell was issued in Geauga, Lake and Trumbull County. Investigators said Udell left his home on a bicycle at 7 a.m. on Sept. 30 and he did not return. He was riding a blue bike with oversized tires on State Route 46 in New Lyme Township.

Udell is described as:

White man

24

5-foot-5

145 lbs.

Brown Hair

Blue and green eyes

He has been diagnosed with autism and other mental disabilities

He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans, an orange safety vest and a helmet

If you have any information where Udell is you are asked to call 911.

