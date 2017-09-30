LeBron James will not play in Wine and Gold Scrimmage on Monday

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James remains sidelined with a sprained left ankle and the Cavaliers plan to keep him out of an upcoming scrimmage.
James hasn't practiced since Wednesday, when he rolled his ankle during the team's second training-camp workout that day. X-rays were negative, and James has been getting treatment. Coach Tyronn Lue says he is day to day.
Lue says the three-time NBA champion stepped on a teammates' foot while running up the floor.
James will not play in Monday's Wine & Gold Scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena. Lue says that "wouldn't be smart,"
The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions open the exhibition season Wednesday against Atlanta.
The 32-year-old James did not miss any regular-season or playoff games because of injuries last season. He has been remarkably durable during his 14-year career, playing in nearly 1,300 games.
