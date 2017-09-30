ESPN host Jemele Hill to join Browns players for charity event a - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

ESPN host Jemele Hill to join Browns players for charity event amidst kneeling controversy

Posted by Shelby Miller, Cleveland 19 reporter
Connect
The ESPN host has been vocal on Twitter speaking out against President Donald Trump.  (Source AP Images) The ESPN host has been vocal on Twitter speaking out against President Donald Trump.  (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

ESPN's Jemele Hill will host a bowling fundraiser Saturday evening at the The Corner Alley on East 4th Street to raise money for R.A.K.E, Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere.

Other celebrities include Stipe Miocic, Dahntay Jones, Josh Cribbs, Lowkey, DJ Steph Floss, Andre Knott, E-V, Dan Stansbury and more. 

The charity event comes in the midst of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem before football games. 

The ESPN host has been vocal on Twitter speaking out against President Donald Trump. 

The tweets caused backlash, even catching the attention of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who said she considers it a "fireable offense."

Hill followed up with an essay in The Undefeated, which, in part, says:

"I do know that we’re clearly living in a time of blurred lines. The president’s recent inflammatory attacks on NFL players, his choice to disinvite the Golden State Warriors to the White House, are just the latest examples of silence being impossible. This is not a time for retreating comfortably to a corner."

Saturday, just hours before the event, Hill continued to voice her opinion on football players kneeling during the national anthem.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly