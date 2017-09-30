ESPN host Jemele Hill to join Browns players for charity event amidst kneeling controversy

The ESPN host has been vocal on Twitter speaking out against President Donald Trump. (Source AP Images)

ESPN's Jemele Hill will host a bowling fundraiser Saturday evening at the The Corner Alley on East 4th Street to raise money for R.A.K.E, Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere.

Other celebrities include Stipe Miocic, Dahntay Jones, Josh Cribbs, Lowkey, DJ Steph Floss, Andre Knott, E-V, Dan Stansbury and more.

The charity event comes in the midst of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem before football games.

The ESPN host has been vocal on Twitter speaking out against President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The tweets caused backlash, even catching the attention of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who said she considers it a "fireable offense."

Hill followed up with an essay in The Undefeated, which, in part, says:

"I do know that we’re clearly living in a time of blurred lines. The president’s recent inflammatory attacks on NFL players, his choice to disinvite the Golden State Warriors to the White House, are just the latest examples of silence being impossible. This is not a time for retreating comfortably to a corner."

Saturday, just hours before the event, Hill continued to voice her opinion on football players kneeling during the national anthem.

.@Kaepernick7 is more powerful out of the NFL than in it. And, more importantly, he was right. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 30, 2017

