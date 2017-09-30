Cleveland Indians clinch home-field advantage through ALCS

Cleveland will have home-field advantage through the American League Championship series, should they go that far. (Source AP Images)

After the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros on Saturday it assured two things.

The Cleveland Indians will play either the Minnesota Twins or the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. Cleveland will have home-field advantage through the American League Championship series, should they go that far.

Home-field advantage can be downplayed at times in baseball, but you would still rather have it than not. Aside from the obvious impact that fans can have, the home team bats last, so in an extra inning game it is an advantage to be the home club. If you score, the game immediately ends.

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered play with a one game lead over the Indians for home field advantage throughout the playoffs, they also hold the tie breaker.

Even if the Tribe cannot catch the Dodgers, they would have home field advantage in the World Series over any National League opponent other than the Dodgers.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.