Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Stark County woman

A missing adult alert has been issued by the Canton Police Department for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

The alert for 84-year-old Joan Werren was issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne County. Police said around 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 Werren left her home in Greenbriar Square in Canton and did not return.

She is described as:

84

5-foot-2

110 lbs.

Gray hair

Brown eyes

Police said Werren suffers from Alzheimer's. Police said if you have any information about where she is, you are asked to call 911.

