Missing Stark County woman found safe

A missing adult alert that was issued by the Canton Police Department for an 84 year old woman, has now been canceled.

Police said Joan Werren left her home in Greenbriar Square in Canton Saturday, September 30th around 5 p.m. and did not return.

A missing endangered adult alert was then issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne County.

Police said Werren returned to her home a short time later and is safe..

