Postal service vehicle catches fire in downtown Cleveland

A U.S. Post Office vehicle is heavily damaged after it caught fire around 4 p.m. Saturday, September 30th.

The truck was reported in flames where it was parked in the 2400 block of Orange Street in Downtown Cleveland.

The Cleveland fire department confirmed they helped put out the flames. No one was hurt and there's no word on what sparked the fire.

There is also no confirmation of any mail being on-board the vehicle at the time of the fire.

