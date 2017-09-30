Crews work to repair water main break in Richmond Heights

A water main break in Richmond Heights is being repaired at this hour.

The break was first noticed around 1 p.m., Saturday, September 30th at the corner of Highland road and Cary Jay boulevard.

At one point, the ground began to sink in spots as the water flowed. No word if nearby homes or businesses are experiencing any water pressure or other problems because of the break.

At last check and according to Richmond Heights police, the road was still closed because of the break.

