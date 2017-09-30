Cleveland police investigating fatal accident on I-71

Cleveland police are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 71.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m., Saturday, September 30th, on I-71 northbound at West 14th street near the I-90 west split.

Witnesses tell WOIO the accident involved a car and a motorcycle.

Cleveland police confirmed the accident is a fatal crash but no further details are available.

