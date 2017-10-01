Robbery suspect fires gun at police officer, pistol whips victim

Cleveland police are searching for two robbery suspects, one who fired a shot at police. (Source: WOIO)

A robbery suspect fired his gun at a responding officer after a robbery on Cleveland's west side early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a home in the 3600 block of West 129th Street around 7 am for a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived they heard a struggle inside the home, went into the backyard and saw two suspects running out of the house. One suspect jumped a fence, and the second suspect fired one round at the officer, then hopped the fence and took off. He was not arrested. The officer was not hurt.

The robbery started when the victim, a 37-year-old man, pulled into his driveway. He was approached by the two suspects, who were wearing ski masks and carrying guns. The men forced the victim inside the home, where they pistol-whipped him.

When the suspects fled on foot, they left behind a stolen car in the victim's driveway.

Police continue to investigate.

