Man found dead in bathroom

A 26-year-old Cleveland man was found dead in his home on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 3800 block of W. 157th Street after the victim's friend found him in the bathroom with multiple stab wounds and abrasions.

The friend went to the victim's home around 7:30 pm after he hadn't heard from him in awhile. He kicked in the door to the victim's home and found the victim deceased.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the cause of death will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been made.

