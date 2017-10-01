Diehard Cleveland Browns fans tie the knot while tailgating

They say love can transform you. For one woman from Canada, apparently falling in love can end up making you a Cleveland Browns fan.

Before the Browns game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jeff Jones, who is originally from Canton, married Helene Pinault, from Canada. Pinault said that from their first date, Jeff's love for the Browns was clear.



"Our first date, he gave me a Jim Brown jersey," Pinault said..



Pinault says that while she dated Jeff, she learned everything she now knows about football. So, she made him a proposal that he couldn't refuse when they talked about getting married.



"I said to him why don't we do a tailgate wedding? And he just said, 'sure. Let's do it.' So, here we are," Pinault added.



The couple sent out invitations designed to look exactly like an official ticket, complete with a picture of them in their Browns gear taking in a game. The table cloths were orange, and the plates had a Browns theme.



Many of the guests wore Browns jerseys that had "Lenny 'n Jeff," printed on the back. Some said, 'Tailgate Wedding.'



The bride wore a long, Browns jersey, of course. Her flowers were striking shades of orange and brown.



The woman officiating the ceremony held a sign that had, 'Go Browns!' written in black marker underneath the paper she was reading from.



After they said, 'I do,' Lenny and Jeff, and their guests did something that was perfectly fitting for a Browns Sunday wedding.



"We have 90 guests. We have tickets. We bought a block of tickets. We are all going to walk over and go into the stadium and enjoy, and hopefully somebody has got to win. Hopefully, it's the Browns," Jones said.

