Cleveland Browns players raise fists during national anthem

Nine players on the Browns raised their fists during the national anthem. (Source WOIO)

Nine players on the Cleveland Browns raised their fists during the national anthem before the Browns played the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

None of the players on the Browns took a knee during the national anthem. Several Cleveland players took a knee during the national anthem before the Browns played against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 24.

"Let them kneel, let them protest it's their own time to do it. Aside from that, the story is getting twisted in a political narrative," Browns fan John Train said.

An Army National Guard veteran said people are not talking about the original message.

"We're just trying to make a statement that the police brutality needs to stop, the inequality needs to stop. That's what it represents, its not representing hate for the country," Demarco Wells said.

The Commander of the Strongsville VFW said he won't be watching the Browns.

"We are not saying we don't want them to fight for their cause, okay we're allowed to do that but the venue they're doing it in is not appropriate," Tim Zvoncheck said.

