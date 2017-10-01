3rd quarter: Bengals lead Browns 31-0

DeShone Kizer still looking for his first win of his NFL career. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals are both looking for their first win of the season.

Both teams lost their first three games of the year. The Bengals came into the game as 3-point favorites.

Cincinnati scored three touchdowns in the first half.

Browns first overall pick Myles Garrett is not playing in the game. He has not played in a game this season.

