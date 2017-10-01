Final: Bengals defeat Browns 31-7

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-7 on Sunday. (Source WOIO)

This is the Bengals first win of the year, the Browns are now 0-4 on the year. The Bengals came into the game as 3-point favorites.

Cincinnati scored three touchdowns in the first half.

Browns first overall pick Myles Garrett did not play in the game. He has not played in a game this season.

