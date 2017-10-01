Final: Bengals defeat Browns 31-7 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Final: Bengals defeat Browns 31-7

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-7 on Sunday.  (Source WOIO) The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-7 on Sunday.  (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-7 on Sunday. 

This is the Bengals first win of the year, the Browns are now 0-4 on the year. The Bengals came into the game as 3-point favorites.

Cincinnati scored three touchdowns in the first half. 

Browns first overall pick Myles Garrett did not play in the game. He has not played in a game this season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly